Justice Saeed Akram takes oath as AJK Chief Justice

MUZAFFARABAD: Justice Raja Saeed Akram has taken oath as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Chief Justice. President of AJK Sardar Masood Khan administered oath to the new chief justice at a ceremony held at the President House in Muzaffarabad. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, members of the state cabinet, Acting Chief Justice of High Court Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan Raja Khalid Mehmood Khan, senior officials of the AJK government and the members of legal fraternity attended the oath-taking ceremony.