Sukkur journalists take to streets against Israeli aggression

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Union of Journalists on Tuesday took to the streets to protest the Israeli attack on Palestine that killed innocent civilians.

Reports said the journalists were raising slogans against the inhuman acts of the illegal Zionist state and condemned the killing of innocent civilians. Speaking on the occasion, Imdad Phulpoto, Rashid Raza, Agha Yawar and others strongly condemned Israel over bombing of innocent Palestinians.

They said the bombing had so far killed more than 200 Palestinians. They also demanded the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) and other international human rights bodies to come forward and take the issue seriously and force the Zionist state to stop violating human rights. They also called the Muslim world to play its due role to stop the Israeli genocide of innocent Palestinian civilians.