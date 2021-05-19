close
Wed May 19, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

Three children injured in Bajaur roof collapse

Our Correspondent
May 19, 2021

KHAR: Three children sustained injuries when the roof of a room in an under construction house collapsed in Pashat Balam Khar in Salarzai tehsil, Bajaur district on Tuesday.

The children Asif, 14, Salim, 14, and Umair, 6, sustained critical injuries when the roof of a room of an under construction house fell on them. They said that Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. The teams provided medical first aid and then shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital, Khar.

