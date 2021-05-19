KP marks 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties

PESHAWAR: The KP government arranged a function here on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties.

Presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz said the KP government was marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and People's Republic of China in a simple manner with strict implementation of the Covid protocols.

He directed that all celebrations be organised with strict compliance of Covid standard operating procedures. "The Pak-China diplomatic relations are very deep and are getting stronger with the passage of time," he added.

The senior official directed the relevant administrative secretaries of elementary and secondary education, and higher education departments to arrange the online debate and speech competitions in the context of Pak-China friendship.

He directed the Information Department to appropriately highlight the everlasting friendship and diplomatic relations between Pak-China through the print media, radio, electronic media and social media.

Kazim Niaz asked the Local Government and Rural Development Department to display billboards and banners to mark the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations. He said that the two countries had historic friendly relations which had led to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding the people of both countries had come closer to each other and economic development accelerated in the region.