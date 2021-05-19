close
Wed May 19, 2021
Hurricane Sandy: $8 bn in damage due to climate change

World

AFP
May 19, 2021

Paris: More than eight billion dollars of the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy along the US northeast coast in 2012 can be blamed exclusively on manmade climate change, according a study released on Tuesday. Sea level rise caused by global warming was also responsible for an additional 36,000 homes being flooded, researchers reported in the journal Nature Communications.

