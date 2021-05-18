Seven more coronavirus patients die in Multan

MULTAN: Seven more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan, during last 24 hours. Khalida Gillani, 45, Hashmat Bizbi, 60, Atta Muhammad, 61, Shafi Shahid, 67, Asia Bibi, all of Multan and two patients of Khanewal had tested positive and died during treatment.

According to the hospital officials, 240 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients are getting treatment at the hospital.

IN Multan division 48 people had tested positive for coronavirus out of 1,008 people during the same period.

In Multan district out of 833 people 36 ones had tested positive for the virus.

In Khanewal district nine people had tested positive for coronavirus out of 103 people.

In Lodhran district two people had tested positive for the virus out of 71 people.

In Vehari district only one person had tested positive for COVID-19.

Two coronavirus patient kids improving at Children Complex: Two kids suffering from coronavirus at Children Complex are improving while results of another two are being awaited.Talking to reporters, Children Complex dean Dr Waqar Rabbani said there was no patient of COVID-19 among kids in first wave but third wave has affected them too.

In the first wave only adults were affected by the virus but third wave has infected kids too, he noted. "We have made an isolation ward at the health facility where the kids are being treated.

"Replying to a question, Dr Waqar informed that dose of medicine was adjusted keeping in view weight of the kids adding that medicine for adults and kids are same. He urged the people to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs to contain the global pandemic.

Kids Abdul Manan and Rehan are getting treatment.27,000 kites recovered from 8 kite sellers: Police arrested eight kite sellers and recovered 27,000 kites and kites manufacturing tools from their possession on Monday.

Following the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Multan Munir Masood Marth, Qutubpur police launched a crackdown on kite sellers and unearthed a large number of kite manufacturing factories, kites and chemical-coated string rolls.

The police arrested accused M Mastiq from Latifabad area of Qutbpur and recovered more than 27,000 kite that were near completion and tools that were used in the manufacturing of kites. The police also recovered gambling equipment and stake money Rs 28,000 from the accused.

Qutabpur police also arrested seven more kite sellers and recovered 480 kites and string rolls from them and booked them. Israeli barbaric attacks on Palestinians condemned: The leadership of the Communist Party of Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples’ Party separately condemned Israeli act of aggression on innocent Palestinians and urged global powers to intervene to halt the Israeli attacks.

Addressing a meeting of the CPP, secretary general Imdad Qazi said the global powers and rights organisations should condemn Israeli aggression on innocent children and Palestinians and force Israel to halt attacks.

He said such acts of Israeli forces more than terrorism and this is not acceptable at any cost. He said the silence of global leaders and media was beyond comprehension. He said in the presence of the capitalist system, nations and working classes would not get justice.

PPP leader and former president High Court Bar Habibullah Shakir in a statement said Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians had been continuing for several decades.

He urged the OIC to play a strong role against Israeli aggression. He said 160 Israeli planes were bombing Palestinians. He urged rulers to take a strong action against Israeli aggression and share troubles of innocent Palestinians. He also criticised the role of UNO and other world powers. He said the Muslim Ummah should take a united stand against aggressions on Palestinians and Kashmiri Muslims.