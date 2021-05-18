Seven killed in Faisalabad incidents

FAISALABAD: Seven people were killed in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during the last 12 hours. According to a police spokesman, Zeeshan of Chak 563/GB opened fire on his relative Mushtaq and others over a marriage dispute last night.

As a result, Mushtaq, his son Jameel and a relative Adnan received serious injuries and were rushed to hospital where they died. In another incident, laborer Muhammad Ibraheem, 32, was electrocuted when he accidentally touched a bare electricity wire in an under-construction house near Adda Lundianwala.

Meanwhile, accused Asif shot dead his rival Mansab Ali to avenge old enmity in chak107-RB, whereas accused Javaid shot dead his rival Sohail in Rehmat Villas Madina Town. Usman shot dead his elder brother Abdul Qadeer in chak 32-GB over a property dispute.

5 held for manufacturing, selling kites: Police Monday arrested five people for manufacturing and selling kites and recovered huge quantity of kites from their possession. Ghulam Muhammadabad police arrested five accused from various parts of its jurisdiction and recovered over 10,000 kites and dozens of string rolls from them.

Nine butchers arrested for overcharging: Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari took action against overcharging and arrested nine butchers on charge of selling mutton, beef and chicken on excessive rates.

A spokesman for local administration said on Monday that AC City along with his team conducted surprise visit of various markets and bazaars and found nine butchers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, he arrested them and imposed a fine of Rs 6000 on them in addition to getting cases registered against them for further action.

Woman’s body found: The body of an aged woman was found from canal in the area of Dijkot police station. A spokesman said on Monday that some passers-by spotted the body lying near the brink of Rakh Branch Canal in Chak 268/RB and informed the police. The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Businesses resume after Eid holidays : All markets and business points opened in the district on Monday after a week long Eidul Fitr holidays and lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Business activities were observed in all the eight bazaars of the clock tower chowk, a hub of business activities, other markets, and shopping centers. Some of the traders had opened their business points on Sunday after the announcement of reopening of business made by the government.

All types of offices in public and private sectors also re-opened with a presence of 50 percent staff. A spokesperson for the district administration said that although reports of decreasing in number of Covid-19 patients were receiving in the district but there was still a need to follow precautionary measures against coronavirus.

14 held for doing wheelie, gambling: Police arrested 14 people for doing wheelie and gambling from various parts of the city during the last 24 hours. A team of D-Type colony police arrested Saim, Umar, Abdul Basit, Jone Maseih, Suhail, Zeeshan, Hafiz Fateh, Rabeel Ali and Awais while doing wheelie on various city roads.

Mureedwala police nabbed 5 gamblers from a den in Chak 207/GB. Cases have been registered against the accused. Webinar: The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) in collaboration with Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organise a zoom based webinar on ‘How to manage businesses amid COVID-19.

Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed, president of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that this training session would be held from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday (May 20, 2021) under National Business Development Programme for SMEs. He has requested FCCI members to contact Shabban Cheema, Regional Business Consultant SMEDA Faisalabad, for free registration.