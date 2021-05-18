Ring Road scam

Zulfi resigns to clear name

By Our correspondents

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Monday took notice of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project scam and directed NAB Rawalpindi director general (DG) to conduct a transparent, merit-based and indiscriminate probe into the corruption allegations.

Billions of rupees corruption, irregularities and illegal land acquisition had been reported in the project. Javed Iqbal directed the NAB Rawalpindi to cover all aspects of the project in the probe so that responsibility could be fixed against all those who were involved in corruption and corrupt practices. He said NAB believed in a corruption-free Pakistan. “NAB is strictly adhering to the accountability for all policy,” he added.

He said the Bureau had solid evidence of billions of rupees money laundering, fake bank accounts, assets beyond means, plunder of the national exchequer through abuse of authority, and looting of billions of rupees in illegal and fake housing societies cases.

The NAB chairman said the Bureau had recovered record Rs490 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt elements in the last three years. “The bureau had recovered a huge amount of Rs790 billion since its inception,” he added.

Javed Iqbal said NAB had no affiliation with any political party, group or individual, but the state of Pakistan. Earlier, on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the inquiry into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal has been assigned to DG Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) with direction to compile a comprehensive report.

In this regard, a spokesman for the Punjab government has stated the DG ACE has been directed to constitute a committee, having relevant experts, to probe the matter. A policy of zero-tolerance is followed against corruption and the corrupt will not escape from their logical end. All the characters involved in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal will meet their logical end, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, in a major development, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari Monday resigned from his position owing to allegations levelled against him in the ongoing inquiry of the Ring Road project scam.

Bukhari, who is a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, called for judicial inquiry into the allegations with regard to the Ring Road Project. In a series of tweets, he announced his decision to step down and said, “My Prime Minister has always said if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry, he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges. Owing to the allegations in the ongoing inquiry, I want to set this example.

“By resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies. I reiterate that I have nothing to do with the Ring Road or any ongoing real estate project. This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, I endorse judicial inquiry,” he emphasised.

He also announced to say in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. “I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry,” he maintained.

Later, speaking here at a briefing, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudry Fawad Hussain said that it was for the first time that a scam of Rs20-23 billion surfaced and the incumbent government under Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately went for fixing those behind it.

The meeting was also attended virtually by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik and in person Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah, who was previously Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection Team.

The minister made it clear that the prime minister had not approved the alignment of the Rawalpindi Ring Road, rather had had approved the project in a broad perspective. He noted that the NAB chairman had already taken notice of it and it was up to the Punjab government to order investigation or refer the matter to the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department.

To a question, the minister explained that Zulfi Bukhari had no connection with reference to the property, aligned with the ring road and Tauqir Shah, who had estranged relationship with his uncles.

Referring to the inquiry report, prepared by the commissioner Rawalpindi, the minister said that he had carried out factual inquiry and mentioned names of those, whose names were in the record and now the investigation would be held.

Referring to the issue of conflict of interest of certain government functionaries and others, the minister maintained that there was a certain standard operating procedure to determine it.

The commissioner said that in the ten days, he had done the factual inquiry and had mentioned those, who apparently had the conflict of interest and had explained three categories on this count.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had ordered a full-fledged inquiry into the ring road project scam after which the Punjab government decided to send the case to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for thorough investigation.

Regarding the action against the senior government officials, the chief secretary said that the Establishment Division could order an inquiry under a senior officer or form a board for this purpose. The Punjab chief minister was the competent authority to order probe against officers, which come under his mandate while the prime minister would order inquiry against the federal level top officials.

He noted that the realignment was made in a ridiculous manner to benefit certain housing societies. He added that no agreement was signed or NOC obtained from NHA regarding the interchange at M-II while NOC from FWO was also required for the right of way. He termed the proposed realignment as flawed and a ridiculous concept.

The commissioner said that since the realignment was illegal, therefore, not a penny could be paid. He conceded that this was done obviously to picket huge pecuniary benefits. He also emphasised that FRP was not touched.