NAB to probe ‘corruption’ in Rawalpindi Ring Road project

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has directed the NAB Rawalpindi to investigate the alleged corruption of billions of rupees, irregularities and illegal land acquisition in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

According to a NAB spokesman, Justice Iqbal ordered the Director General NAB Rawalpindi to cover all aspects of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project in the probe so that the responsibility could be fixed and culprits could be punished in accordance with the law.

Earlier on Monday, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government was taking all necessary measures to implement the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Addressing media persons in Islamabad, he said the mega project would help manage the traffic flow in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The minister said the alignment of the project was changed on technical grounds, therefore, “no one can blame us for political interference in development projects”.