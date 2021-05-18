A place called home

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the heartbreaking situation being faced by residents of the Gujjar Nala and Orangi Nala areas. Their situation is no different from that of Kashmiris and the Palestinians’. These residentsare under constant stress. A few months ago, a woman died of a heart attack when she heard that her house was marked for demolition. Many houses have already been razed to the ground, displacing a large number of people. Unfortunately, it is highly likely that more people will be forced to leave their houses soon. The authorities concerned are requested to look into this issue and stop this forced eviction of residents.

Savera Hassan

Karachi