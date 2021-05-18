Jamia Binoria Aalimiyah to start admissions on May 23

The Jamia Binoria Aalimiyah, which is one of the largest seminaries for religious education on Monday, announced admissions for the academic year 2021 for local and international students.

The process of new admissions would be starting on May 23. Students have been directed to download online admission forms from the seminary’s official website. Aspirants can also submit their applications online.

According to the spokesperson, a joint meeting of the Education and Management Committee of the Jamia Binoria Aalimiyah was held on Saturday in which it was decided that admissions would be offered to Darul Quran Department, Qaeda, Nazra, School Education with Qiraat-e-Sabaa, five-year fast track matriculation with primary education, Dars-e-Nizami, diploma in Information Technology with courses in Information Technology as per the demand of the market.

Speaking on the occasion, Mufti Noman Naeem, administrator of the seminary, said that madrasas are centres for the promotion and dissemination of religious knowledge. The Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan is the largest and well-organised board of madrasas and the custodian of these madrasas.

The purpose of becoming a part of the newly formed Majma-ul-Uloom-ul-Islamia Pakistan is not to separate Jamia Binoria Aalimiyah from the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan but to divide the administrative difficulties and resolve the issue certification being faced by the foreign students. The affiliation of the Jamia Binoria Aalimiyah with the Wifaq ul Madaris will continue.