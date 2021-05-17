Faisalabad reports four more corona deaths

FAISALABAD: Four more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said that the COVID-19 death toll rose to 988 in the district. He said that 43 new corona cases were reported during the last 24 hours. He said that 324 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said that so far 17,791 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,612. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at the General Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 203 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 92 at the DHQ Hospital and 60 at the General Hospital, he added. Moreover, 226 patients were in home isolation, he concluded.

12 more shopping malls sealed: Twelve more shopping malls and a restaurant were sealed for violating lockdown/corona SOPs in the district while 33 persons were arrested and fined Rs 47,000 for not wearing masks on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali stated that 1,565 shopping malls, 343 restaurants, 113 private schools, 45 marriage halls, seven private offices, a bus stand and four grocery shops had been sealed, 123 public transport vehicles impounded and 396 people arrested for not wearing masks since March 15, 2021. He directed the assistant commissioners to ensure implementation on corona SOPs in letter and spirit as there was zero tolerance in this regard.

Corona pandemic: The cooperation of the people is of utmost important to curb the spread of corona. It was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali here. He said that during the Eid holidays, the district administration officers remained active in enforcing the implementation on corona SOPs.

He said that the citizens should also show responsibility so that joint efforts could be made to prevent the spread of the pandemic.