May 17, 2021

Farrukh Habib holds open court to listen public problems

May 17, 2021

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib held an open court in his office and listened to the public problems here on Sunday. He told the attendees that the PTI government was committed to improving living standard of the masses and in this connection, efforts had been accelerated to provide basic amenities.

