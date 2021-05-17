Two killed, one commits suicide in Sukkur region

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two people were killed and two were injured, while another committed suicide in the Sukkur region.Reports said a clash between Saad Khanani and Kamalani groups occurred over a ‘Karo Kari’ issue that claimed the life of a man, identified as Irshad Utrani in Shikarpur while two others got injured.
The police shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. In another incident, some unidentified assailants stabbed to death a man Nadeem Mirani in the limits of A-Section Police Station in Ghotki. The police said an investigation was underway to arrest the killers. Meanwhile, a youth Dibar Sheikh shot himself dead over a domestic issue in the limits of Ripri in district Khairpur.