Mon May 17, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2021

Two killed, one commits suicide in Sukkur region

SUKKUR: Two people were killed and two were injured, while another committed suicide in the Sukkur region.Reports said a clash between Saad Khanani and Kamalani groups occurred over a ‘Karo Kari’ issue that claimed the life of a man, identified as Irshad Utrani in Shikarpur while two others got injured.

The police shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. In another incident, some unidentified assailants stabbed to death a man Nadeem Mirani in the limits of A-Section Police Station in Ghotki. The police said an investigation was underway to arrest the killers. Meanwhile, a youth Dibar Sheikh shot himself dead over a domestic issue in the limits of Ripri in district Khairpur.

