Stray dogs’ menace increasing in the city

Number of stray dogs in Railway Colony Lohi Bher is causing concern. It is frightening to see a pack of dogs on the prowl in most of the surrounding localities of this colony.

“Fazal Town Phase-I has its share of stray dogs. The menace of stray dogs is indeed increasing here as one can find them moving freely on almost all streets of the area in packs and the people are risking their lives while moving around,” says Abbas Raza Zaidi.

“It has become difficult for the residents to go for morning or evening walks even in groups in many areas due to stray dogs. Even when one goes to mosque for morning or evening prayer, dogs are seen moving in packs and the walkers have to always be on guard as dogs, sometimes more than ten in number, could attack,” adds Abbas Raza Zaidi.

“Apparently the stray dogs seem lazy. They just lie around and gaze languidly at the passers-bye but at times, they suddenly start barking. These dogs create fear, though they haven’t bitten the people of the area so far they have the potential to falsify the maxim: Barking dogs seldom bite,” says Hasan Ayaz from Tajabad.

“A few days ago, when I was coming towards the street where my house is located, I heard a noise coming from the street next to ours. The noise was gradually increasing and I saw a group of stray dogs following kids. Kids ran towards me. After drawing near me, they were trying to hide behind me. They became a bit relaxed as if they had refuge from some immense danger,” says Ali Yazdain Bukhari, resident of Street III, Fazal Town.

“Because of dog menace in their areas, people fear for the lives of their children and the aged. Some days ago, the stray dogs attacked the beautiful pet Iranian cat of my kids in packs. As a result, they feel scared and don’t let their cats go out,” says Arbaz Jafri from the same street.

“It is a torture for the elderly and infants during the night, who are suffering from disturbed sleep due to continuous barking and howling from stray dogs. Parents are not sending their children to play even in front of their houses due to fear of dogs attacking them,” Khurrum Murtaza.

“There are instances of these strays chasing motorists especially two-wheeler riders, who have fallen down from their bikes and scooters and injuring themselves with a few sustaining serious injuries after losing control of their two-wheelers while trying to escape from them,” says Amir Rizvi from Faisal Colony.

Muqadas Kazmi says, “The concerned department should take steps to control the stray dogs’ menace. We contacted the area welfare society representatives but it was useless.”