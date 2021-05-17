Two ‘drug addicts’ die after falling into well

Two people said to be drug addicts were killed after they fell into a well in Baldia Town on Sunday while allegedly trying to steal a water machine.

According to police, the bodies of two people were found in a well in Baldia Town within the limits of the Saeedabad police station. Upon receiving information, police and rescuers reached the site, retrieved the bodies from the well and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

According to police, the initial investigation suggested that the deceased persons were drug addicts and they were apparently trying to steal the water machine installed near the well when they lost their balance and fell into the well. They were later identified as 30-year-old Shahid Ghulam Mustafa and 35-year-old Abdul Khaliq. Police said they were residents of the same area. Further investigations are under way.