Faisalabad reports 18 more corona deaths during Eid days

FAISALABAD: Eighteen more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad during Eid days.

According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 984 in the district and 85 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said that 965 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said that so far 17,729 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,636.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at the General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 203 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 92 at the DHQ Hospital and 60 were admitted to the General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover, 876 patients are in home isolation.

24 more shopping malls sealed: Authorities Saturday sealed 24 more shopping malls over violations of coronavirus SOPs.

The authorities registered cases against four people and arrested 35 people and imposed Rs 48,000 fine upon them over violation of coronavirus SOPs.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said 1,553 shopping malls, 342 restaurants, 113 private schools and 45 marriage halls were sealed and 123 vans were impounded for violating coronavirus SOPs/lockdown since March 15, 2021.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs in letter and spirit.

128,580 vaccinated against COVID-19: Some 128,580 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad so far. According to District Health Officer Dr Ata ul Moenum, 101,008 people had been given first dose and 27,572 the second one. He said 39,096 people aged 40-44 have been vaccinated, 39,596 aged 45-49 years, 83,993 aged 50-59 years, 31,746 aged 60-64 years, 28,831 aged 65-69 years were vaccinated at vaccination centres.

He said 29,131 people aged up to 70 years and above have been vaccinated. He said so far 20,681 health workers have also been vaccinated against corona at 17 centres of the district.

Exorbitant rise in meat prices: Prices of chicken meat, beef and mutton rose to new records during Eid days.

On Eid day chicken meat was sold at Rs 500 per kilogram, beef at Rs 550 to Rs 600 per kilogram and mutton at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per kg.

On the second day of Eid, chicken meat was sold at Rs 550 per kg whereas the official rate of chicken meat was Rs 430 per kilogram, beef Rs 400 and mutton Rs 850 per kg.

Reportedly, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) sealed seven shops and booked 21 butchers and poultry sellers and arrested 12 shopkeepers and imposed Rs 489,000 fine upon profiteers.

Roof collapse kills three: Three people died in a roof collapse in Jaranwala.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, the roof of a house at Chak 63, Motiwala, on Kharrianwala Road collapsed due to recent rains, leaving Safdar, 27, of Chak 625/GB, Ehtesham, 57, of Muhammad Ali Park and Arif, 50, of Chak 63, dead on the spot.