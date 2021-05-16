Demise of ‘Uncle Sargam’ saddened nation

Ag APP

Islamabad: Director General of Pakistan National Council of the Arts Dr. Fouzia Saeed on Saturday said that the sudden demise of famous ventriloquist Farooq Qaisar (uncle Sargam) has saddened us all and the entire nation is in deep sorrow and grief.

He was a man of vision who wrote and spoke to highlight evil characters and pointed out the weaknesses in our social life, said a press release issued here.

His unmatchable, remarkable, undeniable and universal characters have played a vital role in educating people.

The unforgettable Farooq Qaisar will remain alive through his writings and acting.

He has international recognition for his contribution to the art world.

He joined PNCA’s national puppet theatre on the special request of Dr Fozia Saeed and remained associated with PNCA’s puppet team providing guidance in promoting puppetry art despite of his deteriorating health and corona pandemic.

Recently the government awarded ‘Nishaan-e-Imtiaz’ on recommendation of PNCA.

People from all walks of life have widely condoled his death which shows his popularity and respect in the masses, people like him are born in centuries and their legacy lives forever.