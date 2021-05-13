Pervaiz condemns Israeli attack

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi while condemning the Israeli terrorism in Palestine has said that the international community should take notice of the Israeli oppression and all Islamic countries should raise their voice against these atrocities to stop Israeli oppression.

Pakistani people stand with the Palestinian brothers and express solidarity with them. Palestinian people are bravely fighting the Israeli atrocities, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said and added that no Muslim can remain silent on the sanctity of Qibla-e-Awwal.

Let the world know that the dream of world peace will not be fulfilled without resolving the issue of Palestine, the speaker said.PPP leader: PPP parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has alleged that the rulers are eradicating the poor instead of poverty and government policies are becoming a nightmare for farmers, labourers and job seekers. Hassan Murtaza said that PPP and Bhutto Shaheed gave a labour policy, built a social security institution and hospitals in the country. “It is a matter of regret and shame that these institutions are abolished today. Instead of upgrading social security hospitals in Punjab, hospitals are being converted into dispensaries and staff is being reduced,” he lambasted.

“Multan Industrial Estate Hospital has been closed and the same situation is prevailing in Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang, Sahiwal and other districts. There is no dispensary or office for more than one lakh workers of Chiniot where they can register”. Hassan Murtaza said that rulers are hiding behind accountability.