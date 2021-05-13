People advised to stay home on Eid to avert India-like situation

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday urged people to cooperate with authorities and “stay home and stay safe” during Eidul Fitr to prevent a catastrophic coronavirus situation akin to what neighbouring India was going through.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a video statement, called upon people to cooperate and follow coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stay safe from Covid-19, Radio Pakistan reported. “If we do not comply with the SOPs, Pakistan could also face a situation similar to India,” he warned.

The remarks come as Pakistan reported 2,869 new infections and 104 fatalities in the 24 hours leading to Wednesday, NCOC data showed. This is the first time daily infections have dropped below 3,000 since March 16. Testing, however, remained below 40,000.

Chaudhry therefore asked the people to follow Stay Home, Stay Safe policy during the Eidul Fitr holidays. “Instead of visiting relatives on Eid, we should use the internet and phone for communication with them. This is important for our own safety and those of our dear ones.” He once again said the government banned intra-city transport to limit mobility.

Meanwhile, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar announced that beginning May 16, registration for coronavirus vaccines would be opened to those above the age of 30.