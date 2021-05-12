75 more test corona positive in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: As many as 75 more people tested corona positive in the district on Tuesday.

According to focal person for coronavirus Dr Muhammad Zakir, total corona positive cases in the district remained 769 as 85 corona positive patients had been recovered while in Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Abbasi, 102 corona patients were admitted and 23 patients were on ventilators due to their critical condition.

3 KILLED IN ACCIDENTS: Three people were killed in as many road accidents on Tuesday. An unidentified woman was crushed to death by a vehicle near Marri Mian Sahib near Bahawalnagar. In the second road accident near Fruit Market of Haroonabad, a motorcyclist died on the spot and three others sustained injuries after a collision between two motorbikes.In the third accident at M-5 Motorway near Jhangrra Sherqi Interchange near Uch Sharif, a Lahore-bound car was hit by a trailer. As a result, a car rider died on the spot and four others of a family injured.

WOMAN BURNT TO DEATH: A woman was allegedly burnt to death by the first wife of her husband at Chak-33 in the limits of Haroonabad police on Tuesday. Reportedly, victim Razia Bibi had contracted second marriage with her brother-in-law Muhammad Hussain after the demise of her husband which infuriated accused Munawar Bibi, first wife of Muhammad Hussain. On the day of the incident, Munawar Bibi and her brothers allegedly burnt Razia to death.