36,086 cops for security of Eid gatherings in Lahore

LAHORE: IGP Punjab Inam Ghani has said that all available resources would be utilised for the security of citizens and Eid gatherings at sensitive mosques, imam bargahs and other places across the province.

While reviewing the security arrangements for Eid gatherings, he said that snipers, CTD, special police and other forces must be deployed at sensitive mosques, imam bargahs and minority places of worship besides undertaking search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations in and around the slums. IG Punjab was informed that on Eid-ul-Fitr, 36,086 officers and personnel would be on duty for security of 25,249 mosques, Imam bargahs and 807 open spaces in all districts of the province.

Eid security duty will also include 5964 police national volunteers and 758 special police personnel, while 182 walk-through gates, 10,923 metal detectors and 2,680 CCTV cameras will be used for security of sensitive places of worship. IG Punjab while instructing the officers said that during the security arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr, the police force itself should ensure safety measures and implementation of SOPs to stay safe from corona.