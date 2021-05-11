DC reviews coronavirus implementationSOPs

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Khawaja visited different areas to inspect implementation of coronavirus SOPs. The DC sealed various markets and imposed heavy fines upon shopkeepers for violation of coronavirus SOPs.

The DC also ordered blocking the entrance and exit points of different markets with barbed wires. He said the government guideline for protection of citizens should be implemented and no one would be allowed to open the markets or shops during lockdown. Meanwhile, police fined Rs 267,122 upon coronavirus SOPs violators and sealed several shops.