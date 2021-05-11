Govt won’t let Shahbaz go abroad: Azma

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the government would not let Shahbaz Sharif go abroad.

She said that the government’s entire attention was on Shahbaz Sharif. As Shahbaz Sharif got relief from the court, the rulers are in trouble, she added. In a statement here on Monday, she alleged that the government did nothing to solve people’s problems.

She said that after the sugar mafia, now the chicken mafia has also surfaced. People are shouting that ghee, sugar, flour and other eatables are expensive, but government is doing nothing, she alleged.