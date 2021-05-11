File photo

KARACHI: A reshuffle focusing on DMGs of Rawalpindi and Attock has come to effect following the conclusion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road Scandal report, reports the Geo News.

The reshuffle has replaced the DMG officers of Rawalpindi and Attock for altering and amending the original map of the Rawalpindi Ring Road. Different other areas and routes were included in the amended map. The amended map included lands owned by influential people.

The amended map of the Ring Road and changes in the aftermath were estimated to cost a cool Rs25 bn. The prime minister had stopped the amendments to the Ring Road project and had ordered an inquiry. Initially, only Commissioner Rawalpindi Mohammad Mehmood was replaced. In fact, the prime minister had sought information about the project from the commissioner Rawalpindi.

Following the reshuffle, DC Rawalpindi M Anwarul Haq, ADC Revenue Shoaib Ali, ADC General Qasim Ejaz, AC Saddar Rawalpindi Ghulam Abbas and AC Fateh Jang Azim Shaukat Awan have been transferred. DC Chakwal Bilal Hashim has been handed over the additional charge of DC Rawalpindi. The DC Attock Ali Annan Qamar has also been changed. ADC Revenue Attock Sheheryar Arif Khan was entrusted additional charge of DC Attock. All have been transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to Punjab S&GAD.