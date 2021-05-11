Initial phase of Miyawaki forests successfully completed

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed initial stage of planting 23 Miyawaki forests in the capital city, indicating the newly introduced initiative is going to become a success story in the coming years.

According to the details, the civic authority had no previous experience of planting Miyawaki forest that was why it decided to complete it in different phases.

A team of experts was constituted to review progress of all stages and make recommendations to ensure process continued in line with the plan prepared in coordination with the climate change ministry.

Now initial phase of the Miyawaki forests has been completed and the experts believe that these forests would start blooming in next two years. In all, the forests would take eight to ten years to reach their full height and thickness.

The climate change ministry is also extending its cooperation to the civic managers who are carrying out the process with full commitment and dedication. The CDA is planting Miyawaki forests on various locations of the city where air quality is being affected due to different reasons.

Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the project to grow Miyawaki forests across the country to enhance tree cover at faster pace. Now the initiative has been launched in many major cities including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The CDA’s Director General Environment said, “Environment preservation process is getting stronger with each passing day. As per our commitment of horticulture enhancement, initial stage of Miyawaki forests has been completed.”

He said that it is part of the efforts to promote green areas with an aim to improve air quality and natural atmosphere for the residents of the city.