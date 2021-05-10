Man kills brother over domestic issue

MANSEHRA: A man killed his elder brother over a domestic issue in the Shania Dodial area here on Sunday. Mohammad Zahir first exchanged harsh words with his elder brother Mohammad Rafique, 28, then stabbed him to death, and later fled the scene.

The body was rushed to Civil Hospital in Shinkiari and handed over to the family following the doctors completed the medical-legal formalities. The Shinkiari police, after lodging the FIR, started raids at the possible hideouts of the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have busted a group of robbers who deprived many people of their cattle. Mukhan Shah and Saqib Shah were arrested in Galli Badral area. Mohammad Rafique, while lodging an FIR with police, had stated that a group of robbers had taken away his goats, sheep and buffalo from his cattle pen and later the cattle were sold by the accused to a local farmer. The police said further investigations were underway.