Judges have established hegemony over all institutions: Irfan Qadir

ISLAMABAD: Former attorney general Irfan Qadir has said the intrigues, infighting and differences [of politicians] have weakened the Parliament as an institution and has allowed the judges to establish their hegemony over all the other institutions through their decisions.

Qadir, who was participating in a television programme on Saturday night, has severely criticised the role being played by the judges of the superior courts. "They are not properly elected or properly selected. Judges appoint judges and through their verdicts they have rendered the parliamentary committees ineffective and have eliminated the Parliament's right of oversight."

The former attorney general said regulating politics through judiciary negates the very concept of democracy. "Such regulation through courts is neither beneficial for the politics nor judiciary."