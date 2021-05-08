ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), National History and Heritage Division will hold an International Online ‘Eid-Milan Mehfil-e-Mushaira’ on May 15.

According to officials, eminent scholar Dr Waheed Ahmad will preside the ‘Mushaira.’

Prominent poet, scholar from Kohat Soraj Narain, Mansoor Afaq from Lahore, Sabir Raza from Manchester and Ghazanfer Hashmi from USA will be the chief guests on the occasion.