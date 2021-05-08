close
Sat May 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2021

Turkish ambassador calls on air chief

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at the Air Headquarters.

Both the dignitaries discussed various matters of mutual interest. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul commended PAF’s professionalism, and said the people of both countries were entwined in long-lasting bond of brotherhood complimented by common religion, culture and history.

Acknowledging the ever-available support of Turkey, the air chief said Turkey was one of the few countries that had always unequivocally supported Pakistan. The air chief added that air forces of both countries would continue mutual cooperation in every field.

Latest News

More From Pakistan