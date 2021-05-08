KMC hospitals told to ensure presence of doctors, paramedics during Eid holidays

The medical superintendents of all Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) hospitals will ensure the presence of doctors, including all paramedical staff, at the hospital during the Eidul Fitar holidays.

“Citizens are facing health problems due to Covid-19 and there is a lot of patient pressure on hospitals,” Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed passed these remarks while presiding over a meeting, in which the responsibilities of various departments and deployment of officers and staff during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays were reviewed.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Director General Works Shabih ul Hassan Zaidi, Chief Engineer Electrical Abbas Shah, Director Cemetery Iqbal Pervez and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said the fire brigade, rescue unit, city wardens and medical departments should be shifted during the holidays in such a way that all employees had the opportunity to spend their holidays and continue to perform their duties.

He said the third wave of Covid-19 had affected not only the city system but the entire country, and that the balance of daily life had been disrupted. “If the citizens follow the precautions issued by the government, we hope that we will all be able to deal with this dangerous epidemic in a better way,” Ahmed said.

He said the citizens should take strict precautionary measures and protect themselves and their family members from this epidemic. The administrator directed Director City Wardens Raja Rustam to deploy city wardens where Eid-ul-Fitr prayers would be offered.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in the departments which provided emergency and essential services. He directed that they should perform their duties with utmost responsibility, dedication and hard work to provide any assistance to the citizens during the Eid holidays.

Ahmed directed the director general works to ensure a continuous supply of street lights in the corridors managed by KMC so that the city looked bright at night. He once again requested the citizens to wear masks, maintain social distance and go out of the house only when needed. He said that in these last days of Ramazan, all Muslims should also pray to Allah Almighty to seek protection from this deadly epidemic and to give a good health to those suffering from the disease.