Qiyam-ul-Lail planned at Faisal Masjid

Islamabad : The Dawah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU) shall commence Qiyamul Lail (Mehfil-e-Shabeena) at Faisal Mosque from the night of 25th of Ramazan.

The Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre (FMIC) of Dawah Academy will start Qiyam-ul-Lail in the night of 25th of Ramazan with the collaboration of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony that will continue till 29th of the Holy Month.

As per SOP’s issued by the Government, regarding prevention of COVID-19, limited number of Moataikifeen and people are participating in Qiyamul Lail.

Approximately 35 Qurra will recite Quran during nights from 25th to 29th of Ramazan.

The Qurra from Dawah Academy Included Qari Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Director General Dawah Academy, IIUI, Qari Muhammad Zia Ur Rehman, Incharge Faisal Masjid Islamic Center, Qari Muhammad Nauman, Qari Ihsanullha, Qari Atta Ur Rehman Abid and Qari Abdur Rehman Bari, Qari Ikhlaq Madani.