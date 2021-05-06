Minister says PTI govt taking care of homeless people

PESHAWAR: Minister for Social Welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had prioritised the empowerment of the poor and was taking steps to provide facilities to the homeless people.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Government Shelter Home at Pajaggi Road here.

The minister had iftar with the IDPs and travellers and distributed Eid gifts among them.

On the occasion, Shelter Home Programme Chairperson Neelam Toru was also present.

Hisham Inamullah said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the welfare of the homeless and poor was commendable.

The minister said that labourers or travellers, who had no place to live, could now reside at the model shelter home.

He said the people living in the shelter homes were being provided with sehri and iftar.

Expressing satisfaction over the facilities at the shelter home, the minister said all facilities were being provided at the shelter home for the passengers.

He said that free food, laundry, medical, barber, locker room and recreational facilities were available at the shelter home.

Hisham Inamullah said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan supervised the ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soay’ programme for the needy people.

The minister added that none of the previous governments had thought of those living beneath the poverty line. Hisham Inamullah said the government intended to expand other public welfare programmes so that more people could benefit from them.

“We should encourage others to contribute to the welfare of the poor and needy people,” he added.