Thu May 06, 2021
Court orders auction of property of bank defaulter

National

LAHORE: A banking court on Wednesday issued orders to auction the property of a bank defaulter jeweller. Banking Court has issued the said orders on a petition moved by Bank Al-Falah and May 17 has been fixed for the auction of the said property. The bank in its petition stated that the jeweler got a loan for business and mortgaged 10 marla property in Govt Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

