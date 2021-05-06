Court orders auction of property of bank defaulter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A banking court on Wednesday issued orders to auction the property of a bank defaulter jeweller. Banking Court has issued the said orders on a petition moved by Bank Al-Falah and May 17 has been fixed for the auction of the said property. The bank in its petition stated that the jeweler got a loan for business and mortgaged 10 marla property in Govt Employees Cooperative Housing Society.