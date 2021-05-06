Two injured in mugging bids

Two people were wounded in firing incidents on Wednesday. According to the Pirabad police, 25-year-old Sher Khan, son of Rab Nawaz, was injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment.

In a similar incident, 45-year-old Akbar was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid, according to the Manghopir police. The injured was rushed to the ASH for medical treatment. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.