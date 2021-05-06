close
Thu May 06, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2021

Two injured in mugging bids

Karachi

Two people were wounded in firing incidents on Wednesday. According to the Pirabad police, 25-year-old Sher Khan, son of Rab Nawaz, was injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment.

In a similar incident, 45-year-old Akbar was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid, according to the Manghopir police. The injured was rushed to the ASH for medical treatment. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

