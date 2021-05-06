Two injured in mugging bids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people were wounded in firing incidents on Wednesday. According to the Pirabad police, 25-year-old Sher Khan, son of Rab Nawaz, was injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. The injured was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment.
In a similar incident, 45-year-old Akbar was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid, according to the Manghopir police. The injured was rushed to the ASH for medical treatment. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.