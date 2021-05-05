Traders in Mardan refuse to allow lockdown

MARADAN: The traders here on Tuesday rejected the government’s plan to impose lockdown from May 8 to 16, saying the business community could not face any more losses. In a statement, Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran senior vice-president Aurangzeb Kashmiri said the pressure from the administration to impose the lockdown could lead to confrontation.

He added the lockdown announcement had triggered a panic among the people, who had thronged the bazaars. He added the corona SOPs could not be followed due to the wrong decision of the government.

He asked the government to withdraw the lockdown proposal so that normalcy returned to the market. “The people are flocking the markets due to the fear of lockdown and poor strategy has endangered the lives of both traders and the public,” he said.