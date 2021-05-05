Veteran journalist Manzoor Hussain passes away

Senior journalist Manzoor Hussain, who was part of the founding team of The News, passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 74. A veteran reporter, Hussain began his journalistic career with the Hurriyat newspaper back in the 70s after completing his master’s in journalism from the University of Karachi.

He worked for several newspapers, including Daily Jang and Star, and then joined the founding team of The News in 1990. He later moved to Saudi Arabia, where he worked in the Saudi Gazette newspaper. Hussain was a dedicated journalist, and covered various beats ranging from crime to politics during a career that spanned more than four decades. He is survived by four sons and a daughter. All of his four sons are active journalists. His eldest son Khalid Hussain is sports editor of The News. Hussain’s funeral was held on Tuesday.