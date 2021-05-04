Two murder accused, 11 others arrested in Mardan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Police have arrested 13 people, including two prime accused in a murder case and also recovered weapons during raids on Monday.
Following a tip-off received by District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in Chura area and arrested Asghar Hussain and Awal Taj, two prime accused in a murder case. Pistols were also recovered from the accused.
Also, the police arrested 11 more people and recovered three pistols, one shotgun, and 60 bullets from their possession. A case was registered and further investigation started.