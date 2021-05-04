Four labourers kidnapped in Shikarpur

SUKKUR: Four labourers were abducted by some unknown criminals from Shikarpur, while the residents protested against the incident.

Reports said as many as six labourers were kidnapped from Khanpur by dacoits, who wore the police uniform, when they were returning home after working in the field of Jabbar Baloch. The kidnappers, later, released Aijaz and Rahib Sethar, while took their four colleagues, including Imran, Abid Golo, Wajid Sethar and Osama along with them. The police have launched an operation to recover the abducted labourers.

Aijaz and Rahib told the police that while wearing police uniform, the dacoits forced them to stop. Meanwhile, the parents and residents protested against the increasing number of incidents of kidnapping and staged a sit-in at Khanpur-Shikarpur Road. They later ended their sit-in after the SSP Shikarpur assured them of recovery of their loved ones within 24 hours.