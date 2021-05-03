Lyari gangster, three TTP terrorists arrested in raids

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Police officials claimed on Sunday that they have arrested three terrorists associated with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and a gangster involved in the gang war of Lyari.
District Keamari police officials said that three terrorists of the TTP were arrested from the SITE Area during a raid carried out on a tip-off. They said the arrested men were identified as Niaz, alias Ali, Shahrukh, alias Abdur Rehman, and Ajab Khan.They claimed that the suspects had formed a new terrorist group last year, while Khan’s brother and father were also its members. Police said the suspects had been busy in activating a group to carry out terrorism in the city.
In another raid, Manghopir police officials arrested a suspected target killer identified as Waleed, alias Chiknay. Police said the suspect was associated with the Sheraz Comrade group.
Officials also claimed to have found a sub-machine gun and five ball bombs from the possession of the arrested suspects. Cases have been registered against them, while further investigations are under way.