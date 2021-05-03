190 held in Mardan for violation of SOPs

MARDAN: During the drive to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs, the police have arrested 190 people and registered 159 first information reports over violation of the SOPs in the district on Sunday.

During actions in various parts of the district, the cops also confiscated 237 vehicles on Sunday. Since the implementation of the lockdown in the district so far, the cops have lodged 1169 FIRs, arrested 1550 people while also having seized more than 2000 vehicles for necessary legal action.

The police also carried out a drive through loudspeakers and meeting religious scholars to convince the masses to follow the SOPs.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 24 people including a proclaimed offender and also recovered weapons in raids. A police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the police raided several areas and recovered 1394 grams of charas, 3 pistols, and bullets.

The cops also busted a motorcycle lifting gang by arresting its key member. While tracing a motorcycle lifting case in the city, the cops reached Peshawar where they arrested one Suleman, who confessed to be part of a gang lifting motorbikes from various areas.