Cleanliness arrangements at vaccination centres

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has made special cleanliness arrangements at the corona vaccination centres and deployed more than 60 workers.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, the LWMC said the workers were performing their duties as frontline heroes for the safety of the citizens. The Lahore Waste Management Company workers will perform their duties at all corona vaccination centres set up by the district administration in each town.

Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Imran Ali Sultan stated the Lahore Waste Management Company workers were serving the community on the frontline providing exceptional cleanliness services.

He said the department was doing its best to maintain cleanliness in the City and it was timely lifting the solid waste from every nook and corner of the City. He said that all areas of the provincial capital will be dealt with equally.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Lahore Waste Management Company by avoiding littering and disposing of waste improperly. In case of waste-related complaints, citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use the mobile-based application Clean Lahore.