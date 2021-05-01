Memon knew about imminent action over forgery: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Friday wondered had ex-DG FIA Bashir Memon any documentary evidence regarding his allegations, and charged he was trying to hide behind the claim of political vendetta.

Speaking at media conference here, Shahbaz Gill said that a company says that fake business is being done in its name, this company is shouting that fake business is being done in our name, the licence of this company would have been issued in 1997. “What happened with this company is that a new company is registered and the new company is registered in 2019 in the name of Bashir Memon's son,” he said. He noted that the company started operations during the PML-N era, Bashir Memon's son registered the company, and a Lahore court issued a stay order against Al-Mujtaba Company and ordered Al-Mujtaba Company not to use this name. Shahbaz Gill asked if Bashir Memon has any documentary evidence regarding his allegations.

“Would you give a money trail to find out where your son's flour mill and ghee mill came from? Bashir Memon will give a money trail of what his son's mills are dealing with,” he argued. The special assistant said that he (Memon) knew that Imran Khan would lay his hand on him for forgery, he knew that action was to be taken against him, so he wanted to hide behind the claim of political revenge.

On Thursday’s by-election, he termed the result of NA-249 constituency in Karachi as unfortunate for democracy. “There was an election in the city of our leader which many leaders asked to postpone. In the worst wave of corona, the situation in the neighbouring country is bad.