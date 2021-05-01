Complete lockdown in City today, tomorrow

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Division on Friday announced that there would be a complete lockdown in the provincial metropolis on Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement issued here Friday, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman said the step was being taken to save lives as coronavirus cases continued to surge across the country and Punjab as well.

The commissioner elaborated that medical stores, petrol pumps and vaccination centres would remain open during the weekends while all kind of other businesses would face a closure during these two days.

10 more vaccination centres: District administration has started to establish 10 new vaccination centres in the provincial metropolis here on Friday. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that the district administration of Lahore had started setting up 10 new vaccination centres. He said these centres would be used to give corona vaccine to people over 40 years of age.

He said that centres were being opened at 10 places, including Government High School APS Boys Model School, Government Higher Secondary School Ghode Shah, Government School Raiwind, Government Pilot High School Wahdat Road, Government High School Jallu Mor, Government High School Kahna Naw, Government High School Central Model, Government High School Gujjarpura, Government High School, Tajpura and Government High School Islamia Cantt.

322,415 people vaccinated: During the last week, 14,083 patients from Lahore have contracted corona virus out of which 226 died while in the last one day, 832 corona patients have come forward and 18 people have died. This was revealed by DC Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik while talking to media at Faisal Chowk here Friday. Mudassar Riaz said that 2,109 beds had been allotted for corona patients in Lahore city hospitals and at present 1,009 patients were admitted in different hospitals while 1,100 beds were lying vacant.

He said 227 patients were on ventilator while 94 ventilators were still lying empty. DC Lahore further said that 59 areas in the city had been locked down in the last one month and at present, there were 15 areas which were locked down.

Mudassar Riaz said that five centres had been set up in the city for vaccination against corona while registration of persons above 40 years of age was in progress for which 10 more centres were being set up.

So far, 322,415 people over the age of 60 and 50 have been vaccinated against corona, DC Lahore stated and added that since April 13, over 900 businesses, including wedding halls, hotels, shops and other businesses have been sealed. He said 30 schools had also been sealed for violating corona SOPs. He said that at present 1,009 corona patients were admitted in 17 hospitals while 782 were out of danger.

Over a question about supply of sugar, DC Lahore said that Lahore was allotted a quota of 21,375 metric tonnes of sugar, out of which 15,339 metric tonnes of sugar was supplied in open market and 6,034 metric tonnes of sugar was supplied in Ramazan bazaars.

Since April 14, 2021, the district administration found 640 violations of profiteering on sugar on which fines of Rs936,000 were made and 346 cases have been registered.

He said 1,705 violations on profiteering of essential commodities have come to light and a fine of Rs3.120 million was imposed and 556 cases were registered. He appealed to the people to strictly abide by the SOPs and avoid any kind of negligence.