Qureshi underlines possibility of trade with Germany

ISLAMABAD: Germany has assured Pakistan of providing vaccines through the COVAX initiative as early as possible, as it remains one of the biggest contributors to COVAX.

Germany has already pledged 2.1 billion Euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts; however, with the present situation, especially with India pulling out of COVAX, it appears that the contribution towards Pakistan will be delayed beyond May.

This issue was raised by the visiting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas with his counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office here.

Heiko Mass made a short unannounced visit to Pakistan on Thursday.

Earlier, during Qureshi’s visit to Germany, he had announced that Pakistan would receive 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility.

“Following my meeting with the German Foreign Minister, I am happy to announce that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of the COVID vaccine under COVAX, with a commitment for these to be delivered by May,” the foreign minister had tweeted during his visit to Germany.

On Thursday, the two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral trade cooperation and exchanged views on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Qureshi said there was possibility of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Germany and underscored the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation to combat the pandemic in a holistic manner.

“The foreign minister thanked the German side for its efforts to ensure earliest possible provision of vaccine through the COVAX initiative,” the Foreign Office said after the meeting.

Afghanistan was another important issue during the talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi apprising his German counterpart of Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and positive contributions to the Afghan peace process.

Pakistan called for a responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a negotiated political settlement.

“All efforts must be made for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire. The Afghan stakeholders must engage constructively to work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution, through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process”, Qureshi told his German counterpart.

Cautioning against the role of ‘spoilers’, the foreign minister also underlined the importance of commitment and perseverance in the efforts for peace.

Qureshi underscored that peace in Afghanistan would yield other significant dividends including enhanced trade and regional connectivity.

Later to a query, Foreign Office spokesman said the United States could transit its military equipment through Pakistan, but such movement could only take place with mutual understanding and agreement.

“It has been Pakistan’s consistent policy to support an ‘orderly’ and ‘responsible’ withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, leaving no security vacuum that could be exploited by spoilers. It is, therefore, important that the withdrawal coincides with the progress in the overall peace process,” added the spokesman.

As the US troops start leaving Afghanistan, it is important for Pakistan that one of the key features in the efforts for lasting peace and security in Afghanistan should be a time-bound and well-resourced plan for return of Afghan refugees to their homeland and their reintegration in Afghanistan.

“We also believe that effective border management between the two countries is important in this regard,” said the spokesman.

Pakistan sees the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, as one which will positively contribute to cementing the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and international issues.

Peter Szijjarto reaches Islamabad today (Friday) accompanied by a high-level business delegation comprising over 20 leading businessmen to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

“Besides one-on-one meeting with Foreign Minister Qureshi, the Hungarian Foreign Minister will also have delegation level talks. The talks will review the existing bilateral relations and chart the way forward for taking the relationship to the next level”, said the Foreign Office.

The two foreign ministers will particularly focus on enhancing cooperation in bilateral trade, economy and other potential areas such as agricultural research and food industry, environment industry including waste and water resource management, science and engineering technology, and higher education.

The two foreign ministers would also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Commenting on the annual report issued by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which has been critical of Pakistan’s religions freedom, the spokesman said this lacked objectivity besides making unsubstantiated assertions.

“The report doesn’t acknowledge the Government of Pakistan’s efforts towards promoting religious freedom and protecting the rights of religious minorities through legislative, policy and administrative measures. Pakistan remains committed to protecting the rights of religious minorities. We will continue to remain constructively engaged on the subject with the US government,” pointed out the spokesman.