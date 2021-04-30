Alvi discusses higher education, artificial intelligence

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hassan Murad met with President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi at President’s House.

According to a press release, President Arif Alvi discussed various points with the UMT president mainly those surrounding the higher education and artificial intelligence. He appreciated the role of UMT in the field of education and paid homage to the educational services of UMT former Chairman late Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad.

President Dr Arif Alvi said that technological advancement had changed education scenario and there was a need to stay updated with the changing times. He said young leaders in the field of higher education could promote national development in all walks of life.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad expressed his gratitude to the President of Pakistan for sparing precious time for the meeting. He said, “We must realise the benefits of technology in our education system, therefore, the policymakers and academia must go hand in hand in deploying solutions to the decades old problem in society. Such a collaborative network could transform the dream of becoming a developed country into reality.”