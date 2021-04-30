656 FIRs lodged as Mardan police launch drive on SOPs

MARDAN: As many as 656 FIRs have been lodged over violation of the anti-coronavirus SOPs in the district during the last four days, while the police also launched campaign on SOPs on Wednesday.

District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan told journalists that the district police have launched a campaign to raise awareness among the public about the importance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) through loudspeaker announcements, social media and involving religious scholars in various parts of the district.

“We are focusing on a two-pronged strategy. On the one hand, our aim is to curb crimes and on the other, we want to ensure implementation of the SOPs to save lives and contain the contagion,” he added.

He also said that besides the registration of 656 cases, the cops have also arrested 951 people for SOPs’ violations in the district while 1277 vehicles were also confiscated during the actions.

He said people must wear masks, ensure physical distancing and avoid unnecessary movement in markets.