RDA completes carpeting on AQ Khan Road

Rawalpindi : On the direction of Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Issani, Engineering Directorate RDA has completed the dualisation work of Dr Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Complex Rawalpindi.

RDA spokesperson in a statement said that Government of the Punjab had released a fund of Rs40 million for Qadeer Khan Road dualisation project while the remaining Rs86 million were to be released after June 2021. However, due to the rigorous efforts of RDA Director General Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Issani, Government of the Punjab has released Rs86 million in March 2021.

After release of the remaining project amount, the DG RDA strictly directed the Engineering Directorate of RDA to complete the construction work as soon as possible so that people could not have any difficulty in commuting on Abdul Qadeer Khan Road.

He said that the carpeting work has been completed and the road was opened for traffic. Other works like the work on power poles and tuff pavers erection work is underway on Abdul Qadeer Khan Road which will be completed very soon.