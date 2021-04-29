Over 300 arrested in Mardan over violation of SOPs

MARDAN: Police on Wednesday arrested more than 300 people during the campaign to implement the lockdown meant for containing coronavirus in the district.

During patrols in various parts of the city and suburban areas, the cops also impounded around 541 vehicles which were being used by the people despite the announcement of the strict lockdown under the directives, issued by the government in view of the rising Covid cases. District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah along with subordinates visited various places to inspect the lockdown situation. Speaking on the occasion, the DPO asked the cops to ensure complete observance of the SOPs and also appealed to the-public to cooperate with the law enforcement machinery by observing the SOPS. The cops while taking actions against the violations of the Covid SOPs also used loudspeakers on patrol vans asking the local residents and traders during the campaign that they must wear facemasks, avoid unnecessary movement and ensure social distancing at shops as well as other places in order to avoid arrests and fines.