Man held with fake currency

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested a man with fake currency notes Rs84,000, a police source informed on Wednesday.

A team, constituted by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Ata-ur-Rehman, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hakim Khan, comprising, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Ghulam Abbas and others held the suspect. A case was registered against the accused at industrial area police station, identified as Muhammad Naeem, S/O Abdul Qayum, resident of Dara Bazar, District Kohat.