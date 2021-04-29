Man held with fake currency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested a man with fake currency notes Rs84,000, a police source informed on Wednesday.
A team, constituted by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Ata-ur-Rehman, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hakim Khan, comprising, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Ghulam Abbas and others held the suspect. A case was registered against the accused at industrial area police station, identified as Muhammad Naeem, S/O Abdul Qayum, resident of Dara Bazar, District Kohat.